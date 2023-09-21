Pakistani government on Thursday announced a public holiday on September 29 for the occasion of Eid Miladun Nabi, which will be celebrated on 29 September 2023.

The Cabinet Division has issued a notification which stated that for general information that the Prime Minister is pleased to declare 29th September, 2023 (Friday) as public holiday on the occasion of Eid Miladun Nabi (12th Rabiul Awwal 1445 A.H).

Rabiul Awwal, the third Islamic month, is set to start on September 18th, 2023, or Monday and Eid Milad un Nabi 2023 will be observed on September 29th, 2023 Friday, the top moon sighting body.

People are eagerly waiting for Rabiul Awwal as the month holds significant religious and cultural importance in the country due to its association with the birth of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

Eid Milad un Nabi celebrations during Rabiul Awwal in Pakistan can vary in terms of scale and style, and they may differ among different regions and communities within the country.

The Islamic month is marked by nationwide processions that feature large gatherings of believers, with participants carrying banners, posters, and flags adorned with Islamic calligraphy while speeches and recitations of naats are other main features of these events.

Why Muslims celebrate Eid Milad un Nabi

The event holds special significance for Muslims because it is the month in which Islam’s Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) is believed to have been born. His birth date is commonly celebrated on the 12th day of Rabiul Awwal, although the exact date may vary depending on different Islamic traditions and sects.

For our reader’s information, Eid Milad un Nabib is a matter of cultural and religious practice and is not universally observed by all Muslims.

Many Islamic scholars do not endorse the event or calling it Eid, while others embrace it as a means of expressing their love and admiration for the Prophet Muhammad PBUH.