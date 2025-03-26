Education minister announces additional marks for intermediate part 1 students

KARACHI – Sindh Education Minister Sardar Shah has announced giving additional marks to the students of intermediate part-I in three subjects in order to compensate them for the injustice they suffered in the exams.

He revealed while speaking after a meeting of the fact-finding committee investigating the low pass percentage in intermediate results.

Sardar Shah stated that the Sindh Assembly committee had given the inquiry committee a mandate to conduct investigations. The committee raised concerns regarding the infrastructure and administrative framework of the Intermediate Board and also questioned the examination system.

He added that students’ rights should not be violated due to the inefficiency of the board. Therefore, it has been decided to award additional marks to intermediate students in three subjects, he announced.

He further stated that the special committee of the Sindh Assembly will continue its work. The government has accepted the inquiry report with complete transparency and has not made any changes to the committee’s recommendations.

Additionally, Sardar Shah affirmed that action would be taken against employees found responsible in the investigation report.