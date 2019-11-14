Fazl calls off Islamabad dharna, announces countrywide protests Major highways, link roads to be blocked

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Wednesday announced an end to the ‘Azadi March’ sit-in and directed the marchers to block major roads and highways across the country acting upon the Plan B.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman made the announcement during his address to the protesters in Islamabad on Wednesday.

He reiterated his demand for the resignation of Prime Minister Imran Khan and said that the movement will continue until he steps down. “We will be leaving here tonight and will stand beside you (protesters), so the Azadi March proceeds successfully. Your presence here has pulled out the roots and the next step will be to root out the stem. Give one more push to the already falling walls,” he told the gathering.

He appealed to the people who could not join the march to now come out when the protests spread across Pakistan. The JUI-F held a consultation meeting under Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman on Wednesday, where it devised its future strategy.

Following the development, Azadi March participants started to dismantle their tents and started gathering their belongings to leave the H-9 venue in Islamabad.

Fazlur Rehman said his party’s anti-government movement has transformed the JUI-F into a “big (political) party”.

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-F on Wednesday issued directions to its workers to block Faizabad Interchange in Islamabad, Rawalpindi’s T-Chowk and other areas to implement Plan B of Azadi March.

“We are called a small party in the parliament but your movement has transformed you into a big party,” Fazl said while addressing participants of the Azadi March sit-in.

He said the protesters have become the “axis of the Pakistani politics”.

“The country’s politics is revolving around the movement and the illegitimate rulers in the parliament and their stooges are in a state of fear.

“Democratic norms and supremacy of the Constitution had become dilapidated in the country and had been a target of the dictatorial mindset, but you have defeated [that] mindset and safeguarded the Constitution and democracy in the country,” he told party workers.