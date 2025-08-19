Earthquake hits Islamabad, Peshawar and parts of KP

PESHAWAR – A 5.2 magnitude earthquake jolted Islamabad, Rawalpindi and several cities of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tuesday amid devastating floods in the northwestern province.

Tremors were felt in Abbottabad, Mansehra, Mingora, Chitral, Swat and surrounding districts, forcing people to evacuate their houses, offices and other buildings out of fear.

The epicenter of the earthquake was Hindu Kash region in Afghanistan while it took place at the depth of 190 kilometers.

No damages have been reported so far following the earthquake while authorities have urged public to stay vigilant.