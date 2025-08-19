Paf Enhances Electronic Warfare Capability With Upgraded Bombardier Global 6000 Jet

ISLAMABAD – The Pakistan Air Force (PAF) has reportedly upgraded its Bombardier Global 6000 aircraft that is now equipped with a sophisticated electronic warfare suite developed in partnership with Turkish defense giants Aselsan and Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI).

The aircraft, now operational, is being dubbed as major leap forward for its electronic warfare (EW) capabilities. It features the HAVA SOJ system, a cutting-edge platform designed to conduct stand-off jamming and support Suppression/Destruction of Enemy Air Defenses (SEAD/DEAD) missions. The integration transforms the business jet into a highly capable EW platform, allowing it to disrupt enemy radar, communications, and surveillance systems from over 500 kilometers away.

Among the notable features are AESA-based Digital Radio Frequency Memory (DRFM) jammers, wideband electronic intelligence (ELINT) sensors, communications jamming systems, and radar spoofing tools. These enable the aircraft to degrade enemy situational awareness and provide cover for strike packages operating in hostile airspace.

Defense insiders confirm the aircraft has already been inducted into active service and is playing a role in the PAF’s strategic operations planning. Its stand-off capabilities allow it to shield penetrating strike formations and gather real-time threat data from contested zones.

Analysts see the platform as a key milestone in PAF’s modernization push, suggesting it could lead to a broader expansion of electronic warfare assets — possibly including unmanned variants based on advanced Turkish drones like the AKINCI or AKSUNGUR.

The jet’s advanced ELINT systems also enable the real-time mapping of enemy radar and communication networks, giving Pakistan a strategic edge in monitoring and responding to regional threats.