Dry weather is expected in most plain areas of the country while cold in upper parts during the next twenty-four hours. However, Rain-wind-thunderstorm with snowfall over mountains is expected at isolated places in Kashmir.

Fog and smog is likely to occur in Mangla, Sialkot, Narowal, Gujranwala, Lahore, Okara, Sahiwal, Sargodha, Mandi Bahauddin, Joharabad, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Bahawalpur, Dera Ghazi Khan and surrounding during morning hours.

Temperature of major cities recorded on Friday morning.

Islamabad thirteen degree centigrade, Lahore twenty-one, Karachi twenty-six, Peshawar fifteen, Quetta nine, Murree eight, Gilgit five and Muzafarabad twelve degree centigrade.

According to weather forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, partly cloudy weather and chances of light rain is expected in Srinagar, Leh, Pulwama, Shopian, and Anantnag while partly cloudy weather is expected in Jammu and Baramula.

Temperature recorded. Srinagar, Baramula and Pulwama and five degree centigrade, Jammu fourteen, Leh minus two, Shopian and Anantnag six degree centigrade.— INP