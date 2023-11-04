In an operation, the Attock Police intercepted and detained 272 illegal Afghan nationals from various locations within the district, subsequently transferring them to holding centers. According to official sources, the apprehensions were carried out across multiple tehsils and circles in Attock.

In Attock city circle, 42 undocumented Afghan nationals were arrested, while 35 were detained in Tehsil Hazro. Additionally, 37 individuals were apprehended in Fatehjang tehsil circle, with 14 arrests in both Fatehjang and New Airport Police station limits, and another 9 in Bhattar circle.

The largest number of undocumented and illegal Afghan immigrants, totaling 82, were rounded up in Hassanabdal, covering urban and rural areas, and subsequently shifted to a holding center. Furthermore, additional arrests were made in Jand, PindighebInjra, Bassal, and various other parts of the district. Of particular note, the operation also included the detention of women and children among the illegal immigrants, highlighting the diversity of those affected by this situation. To address the identification and registration of these non-national individuals, both NADRA (National Database and Registration Authority) and FIA (Federal Investigation Agency) have established separate cells to facilitate the verification process.