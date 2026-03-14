Drones downed

PAKISTAN’S defence forces intercepted rudimentary drones launched by the Afghan Taliban, successfully preventing them from reaching their intended targets.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations, these drones were neutralized through both soft and hard kills, once again showcasing the capability and preparedness of our defence forces. While the debris from these drones caused injuries to a few civilians, including children in Quetta and individuals in Kohat and Rawalpindi, the broader threat was effectively contained.

The drones themselves were basic and rudimentary. Afghanistan neither has the technical expertise nor the financial resources to develop or acquire such drones independently. This clearly smells of foreign involvement, with countries like India and Israel providing support to the Afghan Taliban regime to stoke instability in Pakistan. The objective of these attacks was unmistakable: To generate fear and panic among the Pakistani populace. Yet, the swift and decisive interception by our security forces demonstrates that Pakistan is fully capable of foiling such nefarious designs. While foreign-backed proxies attempt to spread terror, our Armed Forces remain the nation’s bulwark, ensuring that instability finds no foothold on Pakistani soil. This aerial aggression is far from isolated.

The other day, a terrorist attack targeted a police van in Lakki Marwat, resulting in the martyrdom of police personnel. Such incidents underscore the troubling reality that the Afghan Taliban regime has yet to learn any lessons from the consequences of harboring and supporting terrorist networks. These acts of violence reflect a mindset that prioritizes terror over peace, threatening stability both within Pakistan and across the region. Pakistan’s resolve to neutralize cross-border threats remains unwavering. Targeted operations against terrorist hideouts inside Afghanistan are ongoing and these are being carried out with precision ensuring that they cause no harm to human lives. The message is unequivocal: safe havens for terrorists will not be tolerated and efforts to destabilize Pakistan will meet firm and decisive action. It is in Afghanistan’s own interest that Taliban regime renounce support for terrorist groups and actively dismantle their networks. Regional peace, stability and economic progress depend on such responsible action.