Economic weakness breeds geopolitical vulnerability

ACROSS recent decades, a striking pattern has emerged: nations facing contestation often experience significant economic and military weakening before major crises or interventions.

This is particularly visible in several Muslim-majority states—from Iraq under 1990s sanctions, Libya before 2011 intervention, to Syria during its civil war. The Arab Spring further highlights how economic instability and political fragmentation leave states vulnerable to internal and external pressures. In South Asia, Pakistan faces regional pressures from Afghanistan and India, while Iran endures decades of sanctions and diplomatic isolation, all of which undermine economic stability, technological development and military readiness, setting the stage for intensified geopolitical challenges.

Continuous conflicts and security challenges drain national resources, leaving countries increasingly exposed. Internal issues such as political instability, governance weaknesses, corruption and fragile institutions often compound these external pressures. The cumulative effect gradually erodes national resilience, reducing a country’s ability to respond effectively to both internal and external threats. In many cases, the populations themselves bear the brunt of these pressures, experiencing declining living standards, unemployment and social unrest, which further weakens state capacity. Historically, global powers have strategically exploited such vulnerabilities. Intervening when a nation is already weakened reduces risk and cost while limiting the potential for effective resistance or strong alliances. In the Middle East and parts of South Asia, sanctions regimes, proxy conflicts and diplomatic isolation frequently precede direct military involvement or intensified competition for influence. The pattern is consistent: weakening occurs first, followed by escalation when conditions are favorable for intervention. This sequence demonstrates a deliberate strategic calculation designed to tilt the balance of power while minimizing opposition.

This procedural pattern has repeatedly appeared in Muslim-majority countries. While geopolitical strategy is driven by factors such as control of resources, regional influence, security concerns and global power balances, its practical application is most visible in these regions. Often, states undergo prolonged phases of sanctions, diplomatic pressure, internal destabilization or proxy conflicts before facing direct geopolitical confrontation. The focus is not solely on ideology but on the observable sequence through which many Muslim-majority countries pass, gradually encountering intensified international pressure or intervention, revealing a consistent and strategic process shaping their vulnerability on the global stage.

This does not negate the importance of internal dynamics. Nations that fail to address internal weaknesses risk gradual erosion of sovereignty and strategic autonomy, leaving them increasingly vulnerable to external pressures long before any direct intervention occurs. Weak institutions, economic dependence and political fragmentation create openings that external actors can exploit. In such circumstances, external pressure and internal fragility often reinforce each other, accelerating a country’s decline in strategic autonomy.

The broader lesson is clear: national resilience relies not only on external diplomacy but also on strong institutions, economic self-reliance and political stability. Countries investing in governance reforms, economic diversification, technological capacity and institutional strength are better positioned to resist external pressures. Without such resilience, internal weaknesses leave states vulnerable to manipulation and strategic exposure. In today’s complex, competitive global environment, economic and institutional resilience remains the most effective shield against becoming weak today and vulnerable tomorrow.

—The writer is an institutional development and governance expert.