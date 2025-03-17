AGL62.05▲ 5.64 (0.10%)AIRLINK180.86▲ 0.76 (0.00%)BOP11.67▲ 0.38 (0.03%)CNERGY7.5▲ 0.02 (0.00%)DCL9.35▼ -0.09 (-0.01%)DFML46.08▲ 0.19 (0.00%)DGKC133.99▼ -0.54 (0.00%)FCCL46.07▲ 0.89 (0.02%)FFL16.26▲ 0.2 (0.01%)HUBC132.07▼ -1.17 (-0.01%)HUMNL13.02▲ 0 (0.00%)KEL4.57▲ 0.12 (0.03%)KOSM6.1▲ 0.13 (0.02%)MLCF59.17▲ 0.36 (0.01%)NBP73.98▲ 0.57 (0.01%)OGDC221.38▲ 2.79 (0.01%)PAEL45.54▲ 2.92 (0.07%)PIBTL10.18▲ 0.26 (0.03%)PPL184.09▲ 1.01 (0.01%)PRL36.54▲ 1.21 (0.03%)PTC24.96▲ 0.62 (0.03%)SEARL101.23▲ 5.41 (0.06%)TELE7.8▼ -0.08 (-0.01%)TOMCL36.07▲ 1.51 (0.04%)TPLP10.64▼ -0.2 (-0.02%)TREET22.42▲ 0.15 (0.01%)TRG60.56▼ -0.38 (-0.01%)UNITY29.6▲ 0.46 (0.02%)WTL1.32▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)

Dr. Zakir Naik visits Jati Umrah to meet Nawaz Sharif, CM Maryam

LAHORE – Famous Islamic scholar and founder of Peace TV Dr. Zakir Naik visited Jati Umrah, the residence of PML-N leadership, where he held meeting with former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, and Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz.

Dr. Naik, who recently visited Paksitan for the second time, has productive discussions with top PML-N leadership. The meeting, which focused on various important issues, was described as a cordial exchange of views. The exact agenda of the conversation has not been fully disclosed, it is understood that the discussions revolved around areas of mutual interest.

A clip of the meeting also surfaced online, showing Dr Naik having a word with Sharif and his aides. After the meeting, Dr. Zakir Naik left Jati Umra and returned to his next destination.

His visit to residence of senior Pakistani leader marks rare political engagement as he is widely recognized for his lectures on Islam and interfaith dialogue.

Dr Zakir Naik meets Fazl, lauds efforts for Muslim unity

Web Desk (Lahore)

