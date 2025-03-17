AGL62.05▲ 5.64 (0.10%)AIRLINK180.86▲ 0.76 (0.00%)BOP11.67▲ 0.38 (0.03%)CNERGY7.5▲ 0.02 (0.00%)DCL9.35▼ -0.09 (-0.01%)DFML46.08▲ 0.19 (0.00%)DGKC133.99▼ -0.54 (0.00%)FCCL46.07▲ 0.89 (0.02%)FFL16.26▲ 0.2 (0.01%)HUBC132.07▼ -1.17 (-0.01%)HUMNL13.02▲ 0 (0.00%)KEL4.57▲ 0.12 (0.03%)KOSM6.1▲ 0.13 (0.02%)MLCF59.17▲ 0.36 (0.01%)NBP73.98▲ 0.57 (0.01%)OGDC221.38▲ 2.79 (0.01%)PAEL45.54▲ 2.92 (0.07%)PIBTL10.18▲ 0.26 (0.03%)PPL184.09▲ 1.01 (0.01%)PRL36.54▲ 1.21 (0.03%)PTC24.96▲ 0.62 (0.03%)SEARL101.23▲ 5.41 (0.06%)TELE7.8▼ -0.08 (-0.01%)TOMCL36.07▲ 1.51 (0.04%)TPLP10.64▼ -0.2 (-0.02%)TREET22.42▲ 0.15 (0.01%)TRG60.56▼ -0.38 (-0.01%)UNITY29.6▲ 0.46 (0.02%)WTL1.32▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)

FATA captain Asif Afridi ruled out of National T20 Cup

Asif Afridi Ruled Out Of Champions T20 Cup
LAHORE – Left-arm spinner Asif Afridi has been ruled out of National T20 Cup 2025 due to injury.

He was hit below the right eye in a freak training incident when a ball ricocheted from a pole during his side’s practice session at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Sunday evening.

Asif, who was set to lead FATA in the ongoing National T20 Cup 2024-25, was taken to hospital for scans, which revealed a fracture in his Zygomatic bone, resulting in his withdrawal from the tournament.

The PCB medical department will continue to monitor Asif’s treatment and progress, while also preparing his rehabilitation plan in consultation with concerned eye specialists.

Staff Report

