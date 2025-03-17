New Solar Panel prices in Pakistan after cut of up to Rs175,000 with changes in Net Metering

ISLAMABAD – A sigh of relief for solar consumers as prices of solar panels are coming down after major change in net metering policy, with the rate coming by up to Rs175,000.

Local markets in Pakistan witnessed changes after amendments to the net metering policy by the federal government. Solar panel prices have started to decline, bringing relief to consumers looking to invest in renewable energy.

The cost of installing solar power systems moved down by Rs35,000 to Rs175,000, depending on the market. 5 kW solar system costs around Rs5lac to Rs5.5lac, the 7 kW system priced at Rs6lac, whereas 10 kW system currently prices over Rs8Lac. The price of 12-15 kW system stands over Rs1.2 million.

Solar Prices in Pakistan 2025

System Capacity Price 5 kW Rs. 550,000 7 kW Rs. 625,000 10 kW Rs. 850,000 12 kW Rs. 978,000 15 kW Rs. 1,150,000

These prices apply to on-grid solar systems directly connected to the electricity grid.

Solar prices saw fluctuations as the Pakistani government slashed the buyback rate for solar net metering to Rs10 per unit and net billing for new consumers to curb the rising cost of grid electricity.

The new changes also limit solar capacity that consumers can install to a 10pc margin above their sanctioned load, down from the previous 50pc. Existing consumers will be gradually affected when their contracts expire.

The net-metering consumers were increasing electricity costs, potentially leading to a financial burden of Rs545 billion by 2034. However, the decision faced criticism from various ministers who expressed concerns about its impact on consumers and the solar market.