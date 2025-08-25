DPM Dar reaches KSA to attend OIC extraordinary meeting on Palestine  

ISLAMABAD – Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar arrived in Saudi Arabia to participate in the 21st Extraordinary Session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), scheduled to be held at the OIC Secretariat in Jeddah.

A statement issued by the Foreign Office said that Dar was received at King Abdulaziz International Airport by Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the OIC Fawad Sher, Pakistan’s Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Ahmad Farooq and Consul General in Jeddah Khalid Majid.

The extraordinary meeting will discuss a joint strategy in light of the prevailing situation in Palestine, including Israeli aggression and reported plans for military control over Gaza.

The foreign ministers will also deliberate on grave violations of Palestinian rights.

Pakistan has consistently supported the Palestinian cause at international forums.

During the meeting, Dar will reaffirm Pakistan’s unwavering support for Palestine, reiterate the demand for Israel’s withdrawal from all occupied territories including Al-Quds Al-Sharif, and reject any plans for Israeli military control over Gaza.

Foreign Minister Dar is also expected to emphasize the urgency of immediate humanitarian assistance for Palestinians and reiterate Pakistan’s call for the establishment of an independent Palestinian state.

On the sidelines of the session, Dar is likely to hold bilateral meetings with counterparts from key member states.