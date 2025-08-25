Actor Areeba Habib says awards can be bought, stresses financial stability

KARACHI – Pakistani model and actress Areeba Habib has questioned the credibility of entertainment industry awards, claiming that many such accolades can be bought.

She emphasized that for her, true recognition lies in an actor’s financial stability rather than trophies.

In a recent interview, Areeba candidly shared her views when asked about awards.

She said that while she once valued them during her modeling career, her perspective changed after stepping into acting.

“An award means nothing to me. The real award is your bank account, and secondly, the way people talk about you after you leave the set,” she said.

Highlighting the struggles of senior artists, Areeba expressed sorrow that many seasoned actors possess shelves full of awards but lack money for medical treatment.

“Listening to such stories makes me cry,” she added.

The actress further remarked that the awards are easily accessible to those willing to pay for them.

“If I ever want one and have extra money, I can get it. Awards are available everywhere but I don’t need such awards,” she said with a hint of sarcasm.