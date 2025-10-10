Domeno Hut, Sara’s Signature among 76 sealed in Lahore

LAHORE—The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) sealed 76 illegal commercial buildings and commercialisation fee defaulter premises in different housing schemes on Thursday.

LDA’s Town Planning Wing sealed 19 buildings in Gulberg, 42 in New Muslim Town, Samanabad and Gulshan-e-Ravi, and 15 in Mustafa Town during operations against illegal commercial use and nonpayment of commercialisation fees.

The sealed premises include Domeno Pizza Hut, Sara’s Signature Salon, a private hospital, school, pharmacy, grocery stores, food outlets, offices, and other businesses.

LDA Chief Town Planner I, Assad-uz-Zaman, supervised the operations carried out by the enforcement teams with the assistance of the Police.

According to the LDA officials, several notices were served on the owners of these buildings before carrying out the operations.

LDA Director General Tahir Farooq has directed continuing indiscriminate operations against violations of building bylaws, land grabbers, illegal commercial buildings and non-payment of commercialisation fees in housing schemes and LDA-controlled areas.