Diwali, the festival of lights, is set to be celebrated across the world including UAE, and in Gulf region, the festivities will be marked by stunning displays of fireworks, shopping discounts, and food festivals.
The Gulf country and its financial hub remained the epicenter of the Diwali celebrations, including stunning fireworks displays during various events and festivals.
Diwali’s multicultural event embraces the finest Diwali celebrations, and the fireworks are an undoubted highlight of the Hindu festival which is home to a huge number of Indian expatriates.
Check out these best places for fireworks in Dubai this year:
Burj Khalifa, Downtown Dubai
Dubai Festival City Mall
The Pointe, Palm Jumeirah
Some other places to enjoy the Diwali fireworks are mentioned below:
- Atlantis, The Palm
- La Mer
- Souk Al Bahar
- Dubai Opera
- Dubai Fountain
- Address Sky View
- Downtown Kitchen