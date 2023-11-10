The Hindu community will celebrate “Diwali” (a festival of lights) from November 12 across the northern Sindh like other parts of the country. Hindus will light up earthen lamps and candles in the night and fireworks will also be exhibited to celebrate the festival.

Special “Pooja” will be held in different temples while sweets will also be distributed among the people during the celebration of religious custom of Hinduism. They will also celebrate the festival by decorating their houses, exchanging gifts and offering prayers (pooja) to commemorate the victory of light over darkness, good over evil, and knowledge over ignorance.

“Diwali” is celebrated at the end of the month of autumn in memory of the return of Lord Rama, who had spent 14 years in exile during which he fought and won a battle against King Ravan. The festival is celebrated for five days and also marks the start of the new year of Hindu Calendar.

Apart from Sukkur, Hindu communities living in Rohri, Saleh Putt, Ghotki, Khairpur, Shikarpur, Jaccobabad, Kashmore-Kandhkot, and other cities and towns would also celebrate “Diwali” with religious spirit. The Sukkur district administration and Police have adopted foolproof security measures to maintain peace in the city while a large number of Police contingents were deputed outside temples.