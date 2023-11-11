Millions around the world will celebrate Diwali on November 12 Sunday, as the festivities of light will continue for days.

Other than having fireworks and distribution of sweets, creating Rangoli is also a crucial tradition during Diwali.

Traditional Indian art shows colorful patterns created on the ground or floor, typically in living spaces and even in open spaces.

People use coloured sand, rice flour and even powdered limestone to create beautiful rangoli.

Lotus flowers, Owls, Peacocks, and footprints are famous designs for the Rangoli. These patterns can be geometric shapes, freehand designs, or representations of objects like flowers, animals, and other symbols.

Formation of these art pieces is a social and cultural activity that brings people together, and it is considered a way to welcome guests and bring good luck.

Rangoli Designs 2023

First time tried making rangoli😄 Happy diwali guys🤩🌻🌝🪔 pic.twitter.com/jVAWrET0gu — Garima (@Garima_0318) November 11, 2023

Rangoli – A folk Indian art practiced and preserved in Hindu households.#Diwali pic.twitter.com/TjiOGRFfwO — Neha Gupta (@nehaguptaphoto) November 6, 2023

An Awesome "Rangoli" of Our National Bird at @TajMahalHotel and an Eclectic Showcasing of Deepawali at @tajpalacedelhi 🪔Shubh Deepawali🪔

Team Satyajeet & Team Nayan Gratitude to the Staff and Management who "Make Moments Special" for Guests during Festivities and Sacrifice… pic.twitter.com/xf747vEL5L — Colonel Rohit Dev (RDX) 🇮🇳 (@RDXThinksThat) November 11, 2023

Admiring my rangoli from 2021 as I plan on sleeping this Diwali. 🤪 pic.twitter.com/l3Jpsblous — Anjali (@MsAnjaliB) November 10, 2023