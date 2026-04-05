Fuel price surge hits hard delivery boys, online cab drivers

A sharp increase in fuel prices has begun to take a heavy toll on daily wage earners in Islamabad, particularly those whose livelihoods depend on the road. From cab drivers to delivery riders, the rising cost of petrol has significantly eroded incomes, forcing many to rethink their daily operations.

A large number of youngsters, unemployed educated youth, rely on income they earn as delivery boys or cab drivers. However, with the petrol prices recently increased, it is becoming increasingly difficult to earn a respectable earning as a delivery boy or cab driver.

Although Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s announcement to decrease the petrol prices from Rs458 to Rs378 per litre has eased some of their concerns yet an increase by Rs 57 in the original price i.e. Rs321 has cast a heavy impact on their earning.

For the Food Panda and other riders and taxi drivers also, the surge has translated into shrinking profit margins. “Our earnings have dropped drastically,” said Ikram, a local cab driver, adding that while fuel costs have surged, fares have not increased proportionately. Many drivers now report working longer hours just to maintain their previous income levels, while others are considering leaving the profession altogether.

Delivery boys, who are the backbone of the growing e-commerce and food delivery sector, are facing a crisis. With companies offering fixed delivery rates, riders say they are bearing the brunt of fluctuating fuel prices. “We have no control over fuel rates, but our pay remains the same,” said a rider working for a leading delivery service. “After deducting fuel expenses, very little is left.”

The ripple effects are being felt beyond individual workers. Small businesses that rely on deliveries are also witnessing increased operational costs, which may ultimately be passed on to consumers. This could further contribute to inflationary pressures already affecting households.

Commuters in the twin city of Rawalpindi are not immune either. With transporters hinting at fare hikes, many residents fear that daily travel will soon become even more expensive, adding to the financial strain.

Experts warn that if fuel prices continue to rise unchecked, it could lead to reduced mobility, lower economic activity, and increased unemployment in transport-related sectors. They emphasize the need for targeted relief measures to support vulnerable workers who are disproportionately affected.

As the cost of living continues to climb, the burden of fuel price hikes is being most acutely felt by those who keep the city moving—raising urgent questions about how long they can sustain their livelihoods under mounting pressure.