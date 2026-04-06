Israel pounds Iran’s Key Petrochemical facility ahead of Deadline

TEHRAN – Israel carried out series of attacks on Iran’s key petrochemical infrastructure, hitting another major facility in Marvdasht, according to multiple Iranian media outlets on Monday.

Marvdasht Petrochemical Complex caught fire during what has been described as an “enemy attack,” though authorities claim the blaze was “brought under control within minutes.” Semi-official agency Tasnim quoted the Marvdasht County Governor’s office as saying the facility suffered “no major damage.”

This comes shortly after Israel struck the South Pars Petrochemical Plant in Assalouyeh, southern Iran, which is one of the country’s largest industrial hubs.

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz confirmed the strikes, declaring that the military has been ordered to continue attacking Iran’s infrastructure “with full force.” Katz revealed that Israel had previously targeted another facility last week, and now both facilities, together responsible for nearly 85% of Iran’s petrochemical exports, are out of service and completely non-operational.

According to Katz, the Assalouyeh facility alone produced about half of Iran’s petrochemical output, making these attacks a significant blow to the country’s industrial backbone.

Semi-official Iranian agency Tasnim also reported that two major petrochemical companies were targeted, with several production units damaged. A deputy governor in Bushehr stated that a full assessment of the damage is still underway—but no casualties have been reported so far.

These strikes come amid dramatic escalation in Israel’s campaign against Iran, striking at the heart of the nation’s industrial and economic infrastructure. Analysts warn that the disruption of 85% of petrochemical exports could have far-reaching consequences for Iran’s economy and global markets.