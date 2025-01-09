Dirham to Pak rupee rate today 09 January 2025

KARACHI – The UAE currency, Dirham, witnessed a slight increase of two paisa against Pakistani rupee on Thursday as compared to previous session.

The buying rate of UAE Dirham in Pakistan today, January 9, stands at Rs75.88, according to Forex Association of Pakistan . Furthermore, the selling rate of the Dirham stands at Rs76.53 in Pakistan.

The latest exchange rate helps the Pakistan expats to get their Dirhams exchanged at the current rate and avoid any fraud.

AED to PKR Rate – 09 January 2025

Date Latest Exchange Rate Change January 09, 2025 Rs. 75.88 02paisa

The currency code for UAE Dirhams is AED. It is subdivided into 100 fils.

How Much is 500 UAE Dirham in Pak Rupees Today?

As of January 09, UAE Dirham rate stands at Rs75.88 in the open market. So, the 500 Dirham will be equal to Rs37,940 in Pakistani currency.

How Much is 1000 UAE Dirham in Pak Rupees Today?

UAE Dirham rate stands at Rs75.88 in open market. So, the 1,000 Dirham will be equal to Rs75,880 in Pakistani currency.

What is the open market rate of AED in Pakistan?

The rate of AED in open market of Pakistan stands at Rs75.88 on January 09, 2024.

Convert Dirham into Pakistani Rupee?

People carrying UAE currency Dirham with them to Pakistan can visit the banks or branches of the exchange companies to convert the AED into PKR.