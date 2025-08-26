THE launch of 10 million digital wallets for the beneficiaries of the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) by PM Shehbaz Sharif marks an important step in ongoing journey towards financial inclusion, transparency and a cashless economy.

At a time when digital transformation is no longer a luxury but a necessity, this move signals not just a technological upgrade but a rethinking of how welfare and public support systems should operate in the 21st century.

By enabling direct, transparent and secure access to financial assistance, the introduction of digital wallets strengthens the integrity of BISP and insulates its recipients from exploitation, delays and corruption. The deserving families can now receive funds with dignity and ease. PM Shehbaz Sharif very rightly emphasized that cashless transactions are the pressing requirement of our times. They save time, end corruption and bring efficiency. However, while this technological advancement is significant, its success ultimately hinges on how well the system is understood and adopted by its intended users. A large portion of BISP beneficiaries live in rural or underserved areas, many of whom may not be familiar with digital tools or mobile banking. Therefore, a nationwide awareness and training campaign is essential. This campaign must focus on educating beneficiaries about how to use digital wallets safely, avoid fraud and manage their finances independently. Without this critical step, the benefits of digitalization could remain out of reach for those who need them the most. Equally important is the need to look beyond mere disbursement. True poverty alleviation lies not just in giving aid, but in enabling self-reliance. The long-term success of BISP — and indeed any social safety net — will be measured not by how many remain in the system, but by how many graduate out of it. This requires a strategic shift towards fully integrating technical and vocational training, microfinance opportunities and small enterprise support within the BISP framework. Empowering beneficiaries with skills that match market needs, linking them with employment or entrepreneurship opportunities and gradually weaning them off assistance is the path to sustainable development. A digital wallet is a gateway — but what lies beyond that gateway must be the chance for economic mobility and independence.