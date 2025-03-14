DIG Imran Kishwar, who headed JIT on May 9 riots, resigns from police service

LAHORE – Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police Punjab, who headed the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) of May 9 riots, has resigned from the police service.

In his resignation letter submitted to the IGP, DIG Imran Kishwar said that that he is stepping down from the Police Service of Pakistan. He emphasized that he upheld his oath with unwavering commitment and paid a personal price multiple times.

However, he has now reached a point where he can no longer continue his service.

He further wrote that history will bear witness that he served with dignity. “I cannot serve in silence; therefore, please accept my resignation,” he added.

Imran Kishwar has previously served as DPO in multiple districts and was the head of Organized Crime in Lahore. He also led the JIT investigating the May 9 cases and was currently posted as DIG Admin at the CCPO office.

According to police sources, negative remarks were sent against him in the promotion board, which resulted in him being denied promotion. Disheartened by this, he chose to resign.