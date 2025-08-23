Did you know this about Ukraine?

Ukraine is the largest country located entirely within Europe and a nation whose history stretches back thousands of years.

While it regained independence only in 1991, the symbols and traditions of the Ukrainian people carry a legacy far older.

The earliest recorded name for these lands was Scythia, as described by the ancient Greeks. The Scythians, nomadic horsemen and skilled archers, dominated the steppe north of the Black Sea between the 7th and 3rd centuries BCE. Archaeological finds from this era, including burial mounds and fortresses, testify to their cultural and political strength.

By the 9th century, the city of Kyiv had become the heart of Kyivan Rus’, the first major Slavic state. Under rulers such as Volodymyr the Great and Yaroslav the Wise, the state adopted Christianity, built architectural marvels like Saint Sophia Cathedral, and fostered cultural exchange across Europe. Though eventually weakened by nomadic invasions, Kyivan Rus’ remains central to Ukraine’s historical identity.

From the 16th century, the Zaporizhian Cossacks emerged as defenders of the steppe frontier. Known for their fierce independence, elected leadership, and military skill, the Cossacks left a lasting imprint on Ukrainian culture and identity. Their political experiments — the Hetmanate — embodied ideas of self-rule and personal freedom, ideals that continue to inspire Ukrainians today.

By the 18th century, Ukraine’s lands were divided between the Austrian and Russian Empires. Despite pressures of assimilation, Ukrainians preserved their language, culture, and traditions. The 19th century saw a national revival through literature, music, and civic movements, with figures such as poet Taras Shevchenko shaping a modern sense of nationhood.

Following the collapse of empires during the First World War, Ukraine declared independence in 1917 through the Ukrainian People’s Republic. Though short-lived, this period introduced lasting national symbols: the blue-and-yellow flag, the Tryzub (trident), and the national anthem.

The 20th century was also marked by immense hardship: famine, political repression, and devastating losses during the Second World War. Yet Ukrainians contributed significantly to the global fight against Nazism, with millions serving in regular armies or resistance movements.

In later decades, Ukrainian dissidents, writers, and civic leaders kept alive the call for freedom, ultimately paving the way for independence in 1991.

On August 24, 1991, Ukraine declared its independence as the Soviet Union dissolved, a decision later confirmed by a nationwide referendum. Since then, Ukraine has navigated a complex path of nation-building, democratic reforms, and cultural renewal. Civic movements such as the “Orange Revolution” (2004) and the “Revolution of Dignity” (2014) have further anchored its course toward democratic governance and European integration.

Ukraine’s history reflects both trials and triumphs — from ancient civilizations to modern statehood. It is a country shaped by its peoples’ enduring commitment to freedom, dignity, and cultural identity. Today, Ukraine stands as a proud European nation, drawing strength from its deep roots while looking firmly to the future.