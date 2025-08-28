Did Pakistani Drones strike TTP hideouts in Afghanistan? full details here

ISLAMABAD – Unconfirmed drone strikes have been reported in Nangarhar, Khost and other regions of Afghanistan, with fingers being pointed at Pakistan despite any proof.

Several pro-Afghan social media accounts claimed that Pakistani drones carried out strikes in Afghanistan’s Nangarhar and Khost provinces, allegedly targeting hideouts of the banned Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

Several accounts shared pictures online, saying that airstrikes hit TTP militant outposts. Local sources were quoted as saying drones originated from Pakistan. While some reports suggested civilian injuries, others maintained that only TTP militants were affected.

Sources within concerned quarters rejected reports circulating on social media as “baseless propaganda,” claiming that TTP spreads false narratives online whenever its hideouts are destroyed or commanders are killed.

Pakistani Foreign Office has not yet issued any statement regarding the alleged strikes. If confirmed, this would mark a rare instance of cross-border drone activity by Pakistan inside Afghan territory.

The development comes amid heightened tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan, with Islamabad repeatedly accusing Kabul of harboring TTP militants responsible for attacks inside Pakistan.