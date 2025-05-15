Defenders of Pakistan: Faith, force and fire

THE world is witnessing our brave defense forces, sons of the pure land and successors of Badr and Hunain, shedding their blood for the sanctity of their motherland and showing the enemy how to strike back.

We do not desire war; however, if imposed upon us, we will face it not as invaders but as courageous defenders of law and justice.

We did not attack under the cover of night, nor did we target innocent women and children.

The lions of Allah have launched Operation “Bunyanun Marsus” (meaning a fortified wall) to give a crushing response to the enemy in the light of dawn.

In Surah As-Saff (Verse 4) of the Holy Quran, Allah praises a group that stands in His way as if they were a fortified wall.

“Indeed, Allah loves those who fight in His cause in a row as though they are a solid wall.

” Now it is clear what it means to strike back.

Under Operation “Bunyan Marsus,” the Pakistan Army successfully targeted 12 strategic objectives inside India without any damage.

This army, due to the special prayers of the Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him), will bring disgraceful defeat to the great tyrants of the world.

Modi thought he had become the king of the skies with Rafale.

India launched missiles, but our guardians of the skies taught the enemy a lesson.

Not a single Rafale, Sukhoi, or Mig 29 was spared.

Three Rafales, one Sukhoi and one Mig 29 were shot down.

It is worth noting that the Mig 29 was a modern fighter jet from Russia in the last decade of the previous century, which is still very effective today.

Sukhoi is among the most advanced aircraft and Rafale is said to be the most modern aircraft in the world, making it difficult to compete with.

In one night, Pakistan inflicted a loss of 38 billion rupees on India.

Along with this, the Pakistani defense system also targeted over 29 Israeli Heron drones equipped with advanced surveillance equipment.

DG ISPR Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif provided details in a press briefing about the failure of all Indian attacks and stated that India faced failure in every military target.

He clarified that Pakistan not only successfully defended its airspace but also destroyed important military assets of the enemy.

India not only embarrassed France but also humiliated the Muslim enemy Israel; it will face more defeats, God willing!

Indeed, our falcons have once again reminded us of 1965 and February 2019.

Has the late M.M.Alam’s strike been forgotten by India?

In exchange for the damage to the Kayanil Jhelum Hydro Project, the Baglihar, Kishanganga and Ratle dams will be spared.

India has targeted our madrasas and the children studying there, labeling them as terrorists.

So will we forget the beasts of the Indian extremist organizations, Janata Party and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh?

Absolutely not! Dr.Abdul Qadeer Khan, Dr. Samar Mubarakmand and other Pakistani scientists have equipped the nation with powerful missiles that India struggles to counter.

While India ranks as the fifth-largest military power with a budget of $85 billion, Pakistan, ranked twelfth, counters this disparity with the strength of faith.

Pakistani soldiers fight with both body and spirit—those who recite the Kalima cannot be compared to Rafale jets.

India may possess Prithvi, Agni, BrahMos, Nirbhay, Dhanush and even hypersonic missiles, but Pakistan’s arsenal—Ghauri, Ghaznavi, Shaheen, Abdali, Ra’ad, Babur, Nasr, Hatf and Ababeel—ensures no Indian city lies beyond reach.

Even India’s last naval base in the Andaman Islands is within target range.

The time has come, it is declared, for Vikrant’s destruction, as Pakistan’s resolve meets India’s war frenzy with unwavering belief and technological strength.

The so-called “Operation Sindoor” exposed India’s military ambitions while reaffirming Pakistan’s defensive strength and global standing, proving its readiness to counter aggression decisively.

On May 8, to save face and avoid humiliation, India tried infiltrating airspace over Lahore, Sialkot, Rawalpindi and Okara with multiple drones, all promptly destroyed by Pakistan’s air defense.

The Lahore drone carried advanced surveillance gear to photograph sensitive sites, while another was downed after penetrating 8 kilometers near Rawalpindi.

That night, two Indian quadcopters were shot down in Rawalakot along the Line of Control.

Surveillance attempts in Khoi Ratta and Tatta Pani were thwarted when Pakistan’s air defense shot down 12 Indian drones, adding to India’s embarrassment.

Earlier warnings about Israeli soldiers operating drones in occupied Kashmir proved true, revealing covert collaboration targeting Pakistan’s security.

Modi and the ideology of the RSS are a threat to Pakistan’s security, as they pursue the nefarious agenda of Akhand Bharat.

The Indian media has been spreading lies.

The world’s biggest terrorist, Modi, is involved in terrorism in Pakistan, supporting the BLA in Balochistan and attacking the Jaffar Express—these are all terrible examples.

Will the nations of the world still support India?

Because their trade interests are tied to India, they fail to see its barbarity.

Meanwhile, the US is pleased with the destruction of Rafale, as it means an F-35 deal will happen and the day that occurs, the US will lean towards India.

We do not intend to engage in a nuclear war with India.

But India should remember!

If that time comes, India and Pakistan each possess nearly equal nuclear arsenals—172 and 170 warheads respectively.

While survival is uncertain, India must remember that if Pakistan faces devastation like Hiroshima and Nagasaki, the retaliation would be far greater.

For 80 years, Modi and other extremists have dreamed of erasing Pakistan.

Indira Gandhi once realized that dream by dividing Pakistan, but today Bangladesh stands as a strong Muslim nation.

The sinister alliance of the US, Israel and India aims to destroy the Muslim nuclear power, the fortress of Islam.

They attack unarmed Kashmiris and try to incite Punjab against Pakistan, but every conspiracy fails.

The Pakistan Army remains a steadfast barrier and with God’s will, these disbelievers will be shattered.

—The writer is Chairman, Tehrik Jawanan Pakistan.([email protected])