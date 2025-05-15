Rejoinder to Modi

PRIME Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who has a known inclination for peace, dialogue and reconciliation, has been forced to give a firm rejoinder to his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi.

After facing global humiliation for his aggression against Pakistan, Modi is continuously threatening Pakistan and Prime Minister Sharif called his bluff by telling him Pakistan was ready for both war and peace.

While addressing officers and jawans during his visit to Pasrur Cantonment, he referred to a multitude of threats being hurled by the Indian PM and retorted You will find us ready and get a befitting response, and if you repeat the mistake, well finish your remaining assets.

The speech of the Prime Minister sets clear red lines vis-à-vis the nature of relationship with India, telling New Delhi Pakistan desired peace but it should not be misconstrued as its weakness, adding Pakistan exposed your claims of being Thanedar in the region.

Using the Pahalgam attack as a pretext, India has suspended the Indus Water Treaty and PM Modi is repeatedly asserting his country will stop Pakistan’s share of water under the accord.

In this backdrop, the PM has categorically told his Indian counterpart that Pakistani soldiers will ensure water rights of the country with their blood.

India’s malicious intentions became clear when it tried to sabotage Neelum-Jhelum hydro-power project during the recent conflict.

With this in view, the Prime Minister minced no words in declaring that had India succeeded in causing major damage, we would have retaliated by destroying Indias Baglihar Dam and other water reservoirs.

Otherwise too, this seems to be the last option for Pakistan if India persisted with violations of the water treaty.

Similarly, he said there can be bilateral trade but it was not possible without a comprehensive dialogue, which India has been avoiding on different excuses.

In fact, the speech of the Prime Minister carries a firm message for India that there is no choice for the two countries except peaceful co-existence, which, in turn, demands fair resolution of all disputes and differences.

This is because Pakistan has the resolve and the capability to defend both its frontiers and interests at all costs and circumstances.

This was also evident from the briefing given to the Prime Minister by the military leadership, which focused on the conduct of the recent battle and current operational preparedness of the defence forces.