After Eid-ul-Fitr, grand alliance to launch anti-govt movement

PESHAWAR – After Eid-ul-Fitr, the grand alliance comprising Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and other opposition would launch anti-government movement.

“Our alliance is with the opposition, and in the coming days, our matters will be resolved with them. After Eid, everyone will join together to protest against the government,” said Shibli Faraz while talking to the reporters outside a court in Peshawar.

The PTI leader said that laws like PECA and 26th Amendment among others were passed through the force rather than the democracy.

He said that nothing was accomplished, and the billions of rupees were spent on the advertisements.

Shibli Faraz added that the expansion of the federal cabinet is a reward for those who have sold their conscience; some turncoats and traitors have been included in it. The country is drowning in debt, and inflation has increased.

He further mentioned that terrorism is happening in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, the people of Sindh rose for their legitimate water rights, and our alliance is with the opposition. In the next few days, our matters will be resolved with them.

Shibli Faraz said that after Eid, everyone would unite to protest against the government. The fact that terrorists reached as far as Bannu in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is concerning. Ali Amin Gandapur is trying to control the situation, and backdoor contacts are sometimes restored and sometimes not. We are preparing for protests after Eid.

Earlier in the day, the Peshawar High Court (PHC) division bench heard the cases of PTI leaders including Shibli Faraz, Babar Saleem Swati, Yusuf Khan, Falak Naz and Hamida Shah.

PHD Division bench comprsing Justice Naeem Anwar and Justice Farah Jameed extended the protective bail of the petitioners. The counsel for petitioner Alam Khan Aidenzi Advocate stated that they have filed applications for the details of the cases.

A report was submitted by the federal government.

The NAB prosecutor said that the NAB did not submit a report.

Justice Naeem Anwar asked the petitioner’s lawyer if they had seen the report to which the lawyer replied that they had not seen the report yet but wanted to view it.

The Deputy Attorney General stated that the report arrived and asked the court to dispose of these applications. The court remarked that the petitioners should review the report, and the applications would be disposed of afterward.

The petitioner’s lawyer argued for an extension of the protective bail for the petitioners. The court remarked that the petitioners should review the report and inform them in the next hearing.

The court extended the petitioners’ protective bail and adjourned the hearing.