Defence & Martyrs Day of Pakistan commemorated in solidarity with Flood Affectees

In a simple and dignified ceremony, the High Commission for Pakistan in the UK, commemorated the Defence and Martyrs Day of Pakistan in Pakistan High Commission London, today.

The ceremony also marked solidarity with the affectees of ongoing floods in Pakistan. Dr Mohammad Faisal, Pakistan’s High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, hoisted the Pakistan Flag to the tune of the National Anthem. Officers and officials of the High Commission were present during the ceremony. Highlighting the significance of the occasion in his address, the High Commissioner called upon every Pakistani to rekindle their spirit of loyalty and service to the nation. He paid a glowing tribute to the martyrs and brave sons of the motherland, stating that their sacrifices forge a national resilience that strengthens Pakistan in the face of adversity. Dr. Faisal underscored the armed forces’ pivotal role in safeguarding Pakistan’s defense and security. He noted that their professionalism is globally recognized, particularly after the successful Operation Bunyanum Marsoos that culminated in the victory in Marqa-e-Haq. The world saw that Pakistan defeated an enemy larger in size and resources, stated the High Commissioner. A pledge was made that the entire nation stands united as one, alongside its defense forces, to thwart any nefarious designs against the state and protect the sovereignty of Pakistan at all costs. Special prayers were held for peace & prosperity of Pakistan, blessings for Martyrs and heroes and the affectees of floods in Pakistan.

Every year Pakistan Missions’ abroad commemorate Defence & Martyrs Day with zeal and fervour across the globe where Defence & Diplomatic Corps and community members are invited. However, this year the ceremonies have been curtailed to express solidarity with the flood affectees.