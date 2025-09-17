Dsu Holds National Songs Competition

The Department of Humanities and Social Sciences, DHA Suffa University, successfully a National organized Songs Competition to celebrate the remarkable achievement of Bunyanu Marsoos and to rekindle the spirit of patriotism and national pride among the youth.

The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from students representing various universities, colleges, and schools, who showcased their talent by performing soulful renditions of national songs.

The ceremony began with a warm welcome note delivered by Dr. Imtiaz Arif, Dean of Management and Social Sciences, who highlighted the importance of music and cultural activities in promoting national unity and strengthening the values of peace, harmony, and pride among the younger generation. The distinguished

panel of judges included Mr. Rana Tareef, a senior producer, Mr. Iqbal Zawi, a renowned singer and proud alumnus of DHA Suffa University, and Mr. Ali Moazzam, another accomplished alumnus and singer. Their expertise and encouragement added immense value to the competition.

The event was further graced by the presence of Brig. Dr. Zeeshan, Director General Marketing, DHA, who attended as the Chief Guest. In his address, he commended the organizers for their commendable efforts and praised the university for fostering such vibrant cultural and nationalistic activities.

He highlighted how events of this nature play a vital role in instilling love for the homeland among the younger generation.

Special acknowledgment was given to Mr. Ji bran Khan and Ms. Huma, the lead organizers of the competition, whose dedication ensured the smooth and successful execution of the event.

Adding to the prestige of the occasion, Hum TV collaborated as the media partner, extending the reach of the event and showcasing the university’s vibrant cultural and academic spirit to a wider audience.

In her concluding remarks, Dr. Samreen Bari, Head of the Department of Social Sciences, expressed heartfelt gratitude to all the participants, judges, the Chief Guest, and the media partner.

She emphasized the importance of such platforms in uniting students across institutions and in nurturing a sense of belonging, pride, and commitment towards the nation.

The competition not only celebrated musical talent but also served as a reminder of the shared heritage, values, and spirit of resilience that continue to inspire the people of Pakistan.