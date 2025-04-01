Lahore’s Township Model Bazaar buzzed with life as thousands of families flocked to the Punjab Sahulat Bazaars Authority’s (PSBA) vibrant Eid gala, a five-day celebration packed with fun, food, and festivity. “It’s like nothing we’ve ever seen all in one place,” beamed Tamkeen Rizvi, a mother of three, capturing the awe of countless visitors drawn to the event’s dazzling setup.

Organized by PSBA Chief Executive Officer Naveed Rafaqat Ahmad, the gala transformed the bazaar into a glowing hub of excitement, complete with thoughtful lighting, vigilant security, and guides ensuring a smooth experience. From shopping to entertainment, the festival offered something for everyone—food stalls, recreational activities, and a lively atmosphere that pulsed through the Model Bazaar. Women entrepreneurs shone brightly, running numerous stalls that showcased their creativity and business savvy.

The PSBA, now a fully empowered authority after evolving from its company roots, pulled out all the stops to make this standalone Eid gala a beacon of joy, safety, and inclusivity. Free food, rides, and entertainment catered to all ages, culminating in a radiant Chand Raat filled with shopping sprees, feasting, and intricate Mehndi designs adorning women’s hands.

Kids were in for a treat with magic shows, puppet performances, and live characters bringing smiles, alongside free popcorn, cotton candy, jalebi, and juices. Horse and buggy rides and face painting stations added extra sparkle to their joy. Traditional Punjabi dishes like Daal Chawal and Makai Roti with Makhni Saag delighted food lovers, while stalls offered Indian treats like Dosa, celebrating the region’s rich culinary tapestry.

Beyond food, the bazaar brimmed with stalls selling affordable artificial jewelry, bangles, traditional outfits, and handicrafts. A dedicated Joyland section thrilled visitors with mechanical rides, and shoppers raved about discounted prices and the event’s top-notch management. “Everything feels so secure, and the food variety is amazing,” one attendee shared.

Naveed Rafaqat Ahmad, the visionary behind the gala, called Model Bazaars a “second home” for families, noting the overwhelming public love for such events. “We wanted to create a joyful, safe space for families to come together,” he said, emphasizing the PSBA’s shift from mere markets to lively community hubs. Ahmad pledged to keep the authority as a cornerstone of relief and regulation across Punjab.

Ahmad’s leadership has redefined the PSBA’s mission. With over 15 years steering public sector reform, financial restructuring, and governance, he turned a struggling initiative into a self-sustaining success. His strategic prowess secured Rs. 3.4 billion in funding for 13 new bazaars, setting a high bar for transparency and efficiency in Pakistan’s public sector.

Beyond administration, Ahmad is a respected scholar, contributing to top English publications and HEC-recognized journals. His 2025 study in The Critical Review of Social Sciences Studies offered fresh insights into digital marketing and consumer engagement. As a Google Scholar and DORA signatory, he champions fair research practices, valuing quality over metrics.

Ahmad’s influence extends to advising accountancy firms and NGOs, shaping organizational success and curating impactful research. His trailblazing work in policy, sustainability, and governance has earned him awards and admiration, cementing his legacy as a transformative force in Punjab and beyond. The Eid gala stands as a testament to his vision—bringing communities closer through celebration and shared joy.