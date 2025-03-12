Cyber law: Eminent tool for protection

EXPONENTIAL growth in cyber world has pushed Pakistan on its edge.

Its important time Pakistan must not miss this opportunity of internet age.

Be it 6G, AI, deep web or any other offensive technology, it is eminent to control internet or cyber world for nation’s development.

Maryam Nawaz’s decision to spur IT park at Lahore and PM office decision to liberate information technology access to the common man is a bold effort whose fruits shall be reaped in future.

However, latest amendments in cyber laws have sparked widespread concern among digital rights activists, journalists and legal experts, who argue that the new regulations threaten freedom of expression and privacy principles.

The law, which expands the government’s surveillance and censorship powers, has raised alarms over potential misuse against critics, political opponents and civil society members.

Pakistan’s cyber laws have evolved over the years, with the most notable being the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA), enacted in 2016.

PECA is imminent to address cybercrimes, protect online users and curb digital harassment.

Critics have long argued that PECA may be misused to suppress dissent, with provisions that enable the government to block content, monitor online activity and prosecute individuals for vague offences.

The recent amendments to PECA and the introduction of new cyber regulations have intensified concerns about increasing state control over digital spaces though these changes are necessary to combat cyber threats, fake news and extremist content.

However, opponents fear that the law will be weaponised against journalists, activists and ordinary citizens who express dissenting views online.

The latest cyber law amendments introduce several provisions that critics view as draconian.

The new law broadens the definition of cybercrimes, making it easier to criminalise online speech.

Individuals can now face penalties for offences such as “disrupting public order” or “defaming state institutions.

”Law enforcement agencies are granted more authority to monitor online activity, access personal data and track digital communications without prior oversight.

This raises concerns about potential violations of citizens’ privacy.

The penalties for defamation, criticism of government officials and spreading false information have been significantly increased.

This could discourage journalists and activists from reporting on government corruption or human rights abuses.

The government now has the power to block websites and remove content deemed against national security or offensive to public morality.

Such provisions are open to broad interpretation and could be used to silence political opposition.

Additionally, the law imposes restrictions on the use of encrypted communication and VPNs, which are used by journalists, activists and individuals seeking to protect their privacy online.

The implementation of these provisions poses a severe threat to digital rights in Pakistan.

The law enables widespread surveillance and censorship, making it difficult for individuals to freely express themselves online.

The fear of legal repercussions could lead individuals to self-censor, avoiding discussions on political, social and human rights issues.

Journalists may face prosecution for publishing investigative reports that expose government misconduct, leading to a decline in independent journalism.

The expansion of state surveillance powers threatens personal privacy, with authorities having access to individuals’ private communications without transparent legal safeguards, while digital activists and human rights defenders risk being targeted under vague provisions, hindering efforts to advocate for social and political reforms.

The introduction of the new cyber law has been met with strong opposition from digital rights groups, lawyers and international organisations.

Human rights organisations such as Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch have condemned the law, stating that it undermines fundamental freedoms and enables government overreach.

Pakistani journalists and media outlets have expressed concerns that the law will be used to silence critical voices, especially in the lead-up to elections or during political unrest.

Legal experts argue that the amendments violate Pakistan’s constitutional guarantees of freedom of speech and privacy.

Many have called for judicial review and legislative reforms to ensure greater accountability and oversight.

Given the serious implications of the new cyber law, digital rights activists and civil society organisations are calling for reforms that balance cybersecurity with human rights protections.

The new cyber law represents a significant prowess, with its expanded surveillance powers, strict content control and severe penalties for online speech.

While cybersecurity is an important issue, any law regulating digital spaces must uphold fundamental freedoms.

Without proper oversight and reform, the law risks turning digital landscape into a heavily censored and surveilled space.

This law must ensure that dissents are given enough space and democratic values are upheld.

— The writer is an educator, based in Sindh. ([email protected])