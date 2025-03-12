Terror on the tracks: Jaffar Express Hijacking

The current hijacking of the Jaffar Express train in Balochistan is yet another reminder of the persistent threats facing Pakistan.

The hijackers’ aim was clear: to spread chaos and fear while using innocent human lives as a shield to fulfill their nefarious ambitions.

However, the swift and decisive action of Pakistan’s security forces foiled this cowardly plan, reaffirming the nation’s resolve against terrorism.

The incident underscores the importance of contin-ued vigilance and strategic countermeasures to eliminate elements that seek to destabilize the region.

On March 11, 2025, terrorists intercepted the Jaffar Express, traveling from Quetta to Peshawar and forced it to stop near Mach, a town vulnerable to militant activity.

Their goal was not only to take hostages but to create an international spectacle to undermine Pakistan’s security.

Passengers, including women and children, were used as human shields.

However, Pakistan’s security forces launched a swift operation, demonstrating remarkable courage and tactical skill.

After hours of intense combat, the terrorists were neutralized and all hostages were rescued unharmed.

The incident is not an isolated one.

Balochistan, Pakistan’s largest province, has long been a center of insurgency, terrorism and foreign interference.

Its strategic importance, due to vast mineral resources and proximity to major trade routes like the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), makes it a target for both internal and external forces.

Separa-tist groups, backed by hostile foreign agencies, fuel unrest to weaken Pakistan’s control.

They exploit ethnic grievances and socio-economic disparities, recruiting locals into violent campaigns to destabi-lize the region.

Externally, hostile forces have long sought to destabilize Balochistan by providing financial and logistical support to extremist factions.

The in-volvement of Indian intelligence agencies in fo-menting terrorism, exemplified by the 2016 arrest of Indian spy Commander Kulbhushan Jadhav, under-scores this threat.

Additionally, international terror-ist organizations are attempting to establish a pres-ence, aiming to disrupt Pakistan’s progress, espe-cially strategic projects related to the Gwadar port, which holds immense economic and geopolitical significance.

Internally, the lack of economic opportunities and underdevelopment in Balochistan has contrib-uted to feelings of alienation among certain seg-ments of the population.

Despite successive gov-ernments initiating development programs, slow implementation has allowed anti-state elements to exploit these grievances.

The state’s ongoing ef-forts, such as increased infrastructure projects, in-vestment in education and military-led rehabilitation programs for former insurgents, demonstrate a commitment to addressing these challenges.

Recent measures to improve security, enhance border man-agement and increase local representation in deci-sion-making bodies are essential steps toward long-term stability.

In Pakistan, train-related terror attacks have been carried out multiple times in the past, particularly in Balochistan and Sindh.

The targeting of railway infrastructure aims to disrupt connectivity, inflict economic losses and spread panic.

However, the resilience of Pakistan’s law enforcement agencies has ensured that such attempts are thwarted with increasing efficiency.

As far as this incident is concerned, Islam strictly forbids the use of innocent lives, especially non-combatants, as shields or bargaining tools for personal or political gains.

The Holy Quran states: “Whoever kills a person [unjustly]… it is as if he has killed all of humanity” (Surah Al-Ma’idah 5:32).

This verse clearly emphasizes the sanctity of human life and categorically condemns the unjust killing or harming of innocent individuals.

Furthermore, the teachings of the Last Prophet (PBUH) provide explicit guidelines on warfare and the treatment of non-combatants.

The Prophet (PBUH) strictly prohibited the killing of women, children, elderly people and those who are not en-gaged in combat.

In a hadith narrated by Abdullah bin Umar (RA), the Prophet (PBUH) saw a woman killed during a battle and said: “She was not fight-ing!

How could she be killed?

” (Sahih Bukhari, Sahih Muslim).

This demonstrates Islam’s firm stance against harming innocent people, even during conflict.

Using innocent lives as a shield is not only a betrayal of Islamic teachings but also an act of cow-ardice.

Islam promotes justice, righteousness and the protection of human dignity.

Terrorists who hijack trains, take hostages, or use civilians as shields are not only violating international laws but also committing grave sins in the eyes of Islam.

Their actions are driven by personal and political motives, not by the principles of Islam, which cate-gorically forbids oppression and the unjust spilling of blood.

Moving forward, a multi-faceted approach is required to prevent such incidents.

Strengthening intelligence networks, deploying advanced surveil-lance systems and ensuring real-time coordination between security agencies can significantly reduce the risk of future attacks.

Equally important is ad-dressing the root causes of extremism by accelerat-ing economic development, improving governance and countering hostile propaganda that seeks to mislead vulnerable populations.

International cooperation in intelligence-sharing and counterterrorism efforts will also play a vital role in mitigating threats.

Despite continuous challenges, Pakistan remains steadfast in its fight against terrorism, en-suring that no extremist agenda can prevail against the resilience and unity of its people.

—The writer is contributing columnist, based in Islamabad.