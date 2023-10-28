KARACHI – The exchange rate for one US Dollar against Pakistani Rupees was recorded at Rs 280.5 in the local and open market, with a selling rate of Rs 283 on Saturday, October 28, 2023.

Note: Exchange rates can vary based on the location and the Exchange Company or bank involved in the transaction. Below are the foreign and local currency exchange rates for the US Dollar, UK Pound Sterling, European Euro, UAE Dirham, Saudi Riyal, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan’s open market.

Currency Buying Selling US Dollar USD 280.5 283 Euro EUR 296 299 UK Pound Sterling GBP 344 347 U.A.E Dirham AED 78 79 Saudi Riyal SAR 74.5 75.3 Australian Dollar AUD 175 177 Bahrain Dinar BHD 743 753 Canadian Dollar CAD 203 205 China Yuan CNY 38.56 36.98 Danish Krone DKK 35 36 Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36 37.28 Indian Rupee IND 3.46 3.57 Japanese Yen JPY 1.88 1.95 Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 906 915 Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.62 60.22 New Zealand Dollar NZD 163.31 165.31 Norwegians Krone NOK 25 26 Omani Riyal OMR 727 726 Qatari Riyal QAR 76 77 Singapore Dollar SGD 198 200 Swedish Korona SEK 25 26 Swiss Franc CHF 309 312 Thai Bhat THB 7.66 7.81

The forex rates are subject to change based on market forces and foreign currency demands, although they are updated at 09:00 AM on Pakistan Standard Time (PST).