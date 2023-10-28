CHENNAI- In the current match between Pakistan and South Africa, Pakistan has made a substitution due to a concussion suffered by Shadab Khan.

Usama Mir has been selected as the replacement player.

Shadab Khan sustained a head injury during fielding, and although he initially returned to the field, the medical team from the Pakistan side conducted a comprehensive evaluation and concluded that it was necessary to replace him.

The request for a substitution was officially sanctioned by the match referee, ensuring that the well-being and safety of the players remains a top priority in the ongoing cricket contest.

Earlier, in the 26th match of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup held in Chennai, South Africa narrowly clinched victory over Pakistan by just one wicket in a thrilling contest. The match remained a nail-biter throughout, with both teams locked in a close battle until the final moments.

South African openers, Temba Bavuma and Quinton de Kock, played brief but impactful innings, contributing 28 (27) and 24 (14) runs, respectively. Rassie van der Dussen was dismissed by Usama Mir after scoring 21 from 39 balls. Aiden Markram was the standout performer for South Africa, amassing an impressive 91 runs from 93 deliveries before getting caught by Babar Azam off Usama’s bowling in the 41st over.

Pakistan’s bowlers managed to unsettle South Africa’s lower-order batsmen, with Haris Rauf, Shaheen Shah Afridi, and Usama Mir claiming crucial wickets towards the end of the match. Despite Pakistan’s strong bowling performance, South African batsmen Keshav Maharaj and Tabraiz Shamsi held their nerve and guided their team to a hard-fought victory.

In Pakistan’s innings, openers Abdullah Shafique and Imam-ul-Haq departed after scoring 9 (17) and 12 (18), respectively. Skipper Babar Azam made a valuable 50 off 65 balls, including four boundaries and one six, before falling to Shamsi. Mohammad Rizwan contributed 31 runs from 27 balls before being caught behind off Gerald Coetzee’s bowling.

Saud Shakeel played a crucial innings, notching up a half-century with 52 runs from 52 deliveries, featuring seven boundaries. Shadab Khan added 43 runs from 36 balls, including three fours and two sixes, before departing.

Iftikhar Ahmed and Mohammad Nawaz scored 21 (31) and 24 (24), respectively, while Mohammad Wasim Jnr was the final batter to be dismissed, scoring seven runs off nine deliveries while attempting an aggressive shot outside off-stump.

South African bowler Tabraiz Shamsi was awarded the player of the match for his sensational performance, taking four wickets while conceding 60 runs. It was an enthralling match that showcased the competitive spirit of both teams in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup.