Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan Today – 29 August 2025

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee shines over various foreign currencies in open market as the buying and selling rates of Euro, Saudi Riyal and UK Pound fluctuated on Friday.

On August 29, US Dollar’s buying rate stood at Rs282.8 while selling rate hovered at Rs283.8 according to forex.pk

Euro’s (EUR) buying rate stood at Rs328.5 and the selling rate at Rs330 3 while UK Pound buying rates settled at Rs381.3 and selling Rs383.3.

Several currencies, including the Australian Dollar (AUD), Canadian Dollar (CAD), Chinese Yuan (CNY), Danish Krone (DKK), Japanese Yen (JPY), Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD), Malaysian Ringgit (MYR), New Zealand Dollar (NZD), and Swiss Franc (CHF), showed no change in their rates compared to the previous update.

Currency Exchange Rates Today

Currency Symbol Buying (Rs) Selling (Rs) US Dollar USD 282.8 283.8 Euro EUR 328.5 330.3 UK Pound Sterling GBP 381.3 383.3 Australian Dollar AUD 182.75 187.75 Bahrain Dinar BHD 748.85 751.35 Canadian Dollar CAD 204 209 China Yuan CNY 39.25 39.65 Danish Krone DKK 43.88 44.28 Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.03 36.38 Indian Rupee INR 3.14 3.23 Japanese Yen JPY 1.9 2 Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 914.75 922.75 Malaysian Ringgit MYR 66.68 67.28 New Zealand Dollar NZD 164.34 166.33 Norwegian Krone NOK 27.73 28.03 Omani Riyal OMR 733.45 735.95 Qatari Riyal QAR 77.22 77.92 Saudi Riyal SAR 75.3 75.5 Singapore Dollar SGD 217.75 222.75 Swedish Korona SEK 29.39 29.69 Swiss Franc CHF 350.41 353.17 Thai Baht THB 8.59 8.74 UAE Dirham AED 77 77.25

Currency exchange rates determine the value of one currency in relation to another. These rates are essential for international trade, travel, and investment. When exchange rates fluctuate, they affect the prices of goods and services between countries.

For example, a strong domestic currency can make imports cheaper but exports more expensive, influencing trade balances.

Exchange rates also impact inflation, interest rates, and economic growth. Governments and central banks monitor and sometimes intervene in exchange markets to stabilize their economies. Investors and businesses closely follow exchange trends to make informed financial decisions.

Overall, currency exchange rates play a vital role in shaping global economic dynamics and national financial health.