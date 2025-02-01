Currency exchange rates in Pakistan today – 1 February, 2025

KARACHI—In the local and open market, the exchange rate for one US Dollar against Pakistani rupees was Rs 279.5, with a selling rate of Rs 281.

Note: Exchange rates can vary based on the location and the Exchange Company or bank involved in the transaction. Below are the foreign and local exchange rates for the US Dollar, UK Pound Sterling, European Euro, UAE Dirham, Saudi Riyal, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan’s open market.

Currency Buying Selling US Dollar USD 279.5 281 Euro EUR 289.75 294.25 UK Pound GBP 346.5 350 UAE Dirham AED 75.9 76.55 Saudi Riyal SAR 74.4 74.75 Australian Dollar AUD 177 179 Bahrain Dinar BHD 738 746 Canadian Dollar CAD 194 196 China Yuan CNY 37.97 38.37 Danish Krone DKK 39.1 39.41 Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.63 35.98 Indian Rupee IND 3.19 3.28 Japanese Yen JPY 1.86 1.92 Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 894.95 904.45 Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.93 62.53 New Zealand Dollar NZD 162.27 164.27 Norwegians Krone NOK 24.88 25.18 Omani Riyal OMR 718 726.5 Qatari Riyal QAR 75.65 76.35 Singapore Dollar SGD 207 209 Swedish Korona SEK 25.2 25.5 Swiss Franc CHF 312.72 315.52 Thai Bhat THB 7.95 8.1

The forex rates are subject to change based on market forces and foreign currency demands, although they are updated at 10:45 AM on Pakistan Standard Time (PST).