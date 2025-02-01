AGL50.57▼ -0.62 (-0.01%)AIRLINK196.38▲ 4.54 (0.02%)BOP10.11▲ 0.24 (0.02%)CNERGY7.75▲ 0.08 (0.01%)DCL8.68▼ -0.16 (-0.02%)DFML48.86▼ -0.65 (-0.01%)DGKC107.45▲ 1.88 (0.02%)FCCL38.1▲ 0.24 (0.01%)FFL15.74▼ -0.02 (0.00%)HUBC130.38▲ 0.21 (0.00%)HUMNL13.73▲ 0.14 (0.01%)KEL4.6▼ -0.07 (-0.01%)KOSM6.19▼ -0.02 (0.00%)MLCF44.85▲ 0.56 (0.01%)NBP70.84▲ 6.44 (0.10%)OGDC206.51▼ -0.36 (0.00%)PAEL39.77▼ -0.78 (-0.02%)PIBTL7.99▼ -0.08 (-0.01%)PPL178.91▲ 0.35 (0.00%)PRL38.93▼ -0.15 (0.00%)PTC24.31▲ 0.17 (0.01%)SEARL109.27▲ 1.42 (0.01%)TELE8.53▼ -0.07 (-0.01%)TOMCL33.77▼ -0.21 (-0.01%)TPLP12.14▼ -0.23 (-0.02%)TREET22.21▲ 0.22 (0.01%)TRG64.76▼ -1.25 (-0.02%)UNITY30.62▼ -0.89 (-0.03%)WTL1.64▼ -0.06 (-0.04%)

How many Pakistanis arrested in US amid drive against illegal immigrants?

WASHINGTON – The Immigration and Customs Enforcement department of the US has intensified the crackdown against illegal immigrants after President Donald Trump issued the order in this regard.

The US administration has deported more than 7,300 immigrants to their home countries since the driver has been launched.

Reports said some Pakistani nationals, who were residing illegal in the US, have also been arrested. In California, less than 10 Pakistanis were apprehended for being illegal immigrants.

Authorities have issued deportation orders to 1.4 million immigrants living in the US without a legal status.

ICE in a recent update shared on Facebook said 956 arrests were made on January 26, 2025.

On the first day of his second term, President Trump signed various executive orders to overhaul the US immigration law and policy.

“Within hours of taking the oath of office, I declared a national emergency at our southern border. I sent active duty troops on the border to help repel the invasion. Tom Homan is leading the charge. You know that. We like Tom Homan. Doing a great job. We immediately halted all illegal entry and began sending every border trespasser and violator back to the places from which they came. I signed an order that will designate the cartels as foreign terrorist organizations. It’s a big deal, it’s a big deal. Biden didn’t want to do that,” he said in a rally.

His executive orders included sealing the US asylum system for the people who are living without proper documents.

Our Correspondent

