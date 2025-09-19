T20 Asia Cup 2025: India beat Oman by 21 runs

ABU DHABI – India beat Oman by 21 runs in the Group A match of the Men’s T20 Asia Cup 2025 in Abu Dhabi on Friday evening.

Chasing a challenging 189-run target for victory, Oman reached 167 for the loss of four wickets in the allocated 20 overs.

Opener Aamir Kaleem was the highest scorer with 64 off 46 balls, hitting seven fours and two sixes. Hammad Mirza made 51 off 33 balls, laced with five fours and two sixes. Skipper Jatinder Singh contributed 32 off 33 balls, and Jiten Ramanandi 12 off five balls.

Hardik Pandya, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana and Kuldeep Yadav took one wicket each. Sanju Samson was named the player of the match.

Winning the toss and opting to bat first, India managed to reach 188 for the loss of eight wickets in their quota of 20 overs.

Sanju Samson was the top scorer for India with 56 runs, followed by Abhishek Sharma, who contributed a rapid 38 off just 15 balls. Tilak Varma made 29, Axar Patel 26, and Harshit Rana 13.

Shah Faisal, Jiten Ramanandi and Aamir Kaleem got two wickets each. Hardik Pandya and Arshdeep Singh were run out.

India Playing XI: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav (capt), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav

Oman Playing XI: Jatinder Singh (capt), Aamir Kaleem, Hammad Mirza, Vinayak Shukla (wk), Shah Faisal, Mohammad Nadeem, Aryan Bisht, Zikria Islam, Shakeel Ahmed, Samay Shrivastava, Jiten Ramanandi