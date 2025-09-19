Fact Check: Is Pakistan deploying Troops in Saudi Arabia to protect Holy Sites after historic pact?

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan and Saudi Arabia inked strategic Mutual Defense Agreement, declaring that an attack on one is an attack on both, and the pact formalizes decades of close military cooperation and shared strategic interests, aiming to enhance regional security and deterrence.

After historic defense agreement, social media has been buzzing with claims that Pakistan is sending armed force to protect Islam’s holiest sites. Many have welcomed the agreement, but along with the positive reactions, unverified news and rumors are spreading rapidly.

A clip has gone viral showing Pakistan Army unit departing from an airport. The caption claims that this unit is being sent to guard the Grand Mosque in Makkah and the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah immediately after the Pakistan-Saudi agreement.

Pakistan Observer check these clips in detail, and THIS CLAIM IS FAKE AND THERE IS NO SUCH DEVELOPMENT.

What’s The Reality

The unit in the video is indeed part of the Pakistan Army, but it is not connected to Saudi Arabia or the protection of the Holy Mosques. In reality, these soldiers are being deployed abroad as part of a United Nations (UN) peacekeeping mission.

This is also evident from their uniforms, particularly the caps, which identify them as UN peacekeeping personnel.

As the clip is real, the claim circulating online is misleading. The deployment has nothing to do with the Grand Mosque or the Prophet’s Mosque in Saudi Arabia, and it is strictly a UN peacekeeping mission abroad.