Cpec Hydropower Projects Guarantee Green Power Generation

In the light of current population growth and the growing manufacturing industry, the importance of efficient energy has emerged as a bigger factor than before. In the list of different available energy resources, the most reliable cleaner, cheaper renewable energy option to empower Pakistan is hydropower energy.

Hydropower is not only a clean energy resource but also a key factor in removing energy expenses from the country’s energy mix. The development of hydro power energy projects has become important part of Pakistan’s energy plan and it is being supported through international cooperation like China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), which supports the industrial development of Pakistan and its commitment to reduce carbon emissions in accordance with environmental norms.

In the case of Pakistan, hydropower is a clean solution to the energy problem facing the country. The country has ample availability of water, especially in the mountainous areas, which makes the concept of flow of water power most suitable for a country like this. Engaging these resources shows that Pakistan can cater to its increasing energy needs besides cutting down on expensive and polluted fossil imports.

Hydropower is also on the wheels, for the long-term vision and mission of the country to shift towards clean and green energy sources, which is the need of time to save the environment for the future generations. Investing in hydropower is important for Pakistan because the world is shifting to renewable energy and for Pakistan to fulfill its obligations of emission cuts under the international climate change agreements including the Paris Agreement, it needs to tap into hydropower.

Pakistan is currently suffering from an energy crisis, marked by constant blackouts and reliance on costly imported oil and gas. Energy tariffs remain high for consumers and businesses compared to other South Asian countries. Hydropower offers a cheaper and more stable alternative, as its primary input—water—keeps generation costs low once the plant is constructed. Additionally, hydropower plants are more economical to operate than thermal power plants, which are subject to volatile fuel prices that disrupt energy expenses and economic stability. With consistent and favourable electricity tariffs, hydropower plays a crucial role in fostering growth and investment in Pakistan.

Another area of focus in CPEC has to do with energy and several big hydel power projects are being planned in Pakistan. These projects do answer the current and direct energy requirement of Pakistan while at the same ensuring the sustainability of energy projects. Through these investments majority from China hydropower has quickly fostered large hydropower plants including Dasu that will be soon contributing a large amount of energy to Pakistan’s economy and Diamer Bhasha Dam on with a great potentiality.

The operational hydropower projects – Karot Hydropower Project (720 MW) and Suki Kinari Hydropower Project (884 MW) – are already providing a combined capacity of 1,604 MW, helping to bridge Pakistan’s growing energy gap. The country faces regular electricity shortages and these projects help stabilize the power grid, ensuring a more reliable supply of energy.

The hydropower projects under construction—Azad Pattan (700.7 MW), Kohala (1,124 MW), and Mahl (640 MW)—will further add a total of 2,464.7 MW in the coming years, increasing the overall energy capacity and reducing the reliance on fossil fuels. These specific hydropower projects developed under the CPEC are significantly contributing to Pakistan’s energy needs and supporting green energy initiatives, with a focus on addressing environmental and climate-related challenges.

The BRI has provided Pakistan with financial and technical support from China for hydropower development, facilitating the implementation of renewable energy projects. Aligning hydropower generation with CPEC offers a well-structured approach to addressing the energy crisis through clean technology while reducing reliance on fossil fuels. These initiatives are expected to enhance energy security, drive industrialization and contribute to overall economic growth. Hydropower holds significant strategic importance for Pakistan’s economic development, as stable, clean and affordable energy is essential for powering industries, creating employment opportunities and strengthening the economy. Energy remains a fundamental driver of industrialization, a key pillar of Pakistan’s development vision.

By expanding its hydroelectric power generation capacity, Pakistan can lower the cost of producing goods and services for businesses and industries, enhancing their competitiveness both domestically and internationally. Additionally, the construction and operation of hydropower projects create numerous employment opportunities in power plant construction, manufacturing, services, and transportation. Hydropower also supports economic diversification by providing affordable electricity for crop irrigation, cold storage, and other modern production processes in agriculture and technology, fostering sustainable economic growth, job creation, and poverty reduction.

As global environmental standards rise and international climate targets become stricter, Pakistan faces increasing pressure to reduce carbon emissions. A key component in achieving these standards is hydropower. Harnessing hydroelectric power would demonstrate Pakistan’s commitment to addressing climate change and fulfilling its obligations under the Paris Agreement. Additionally, hydropower reduces the environmental impact of other energy sources, such as coal and oil, which disrupt the natural ecosystem. Advancements in technology also provide Pakistan with the opportunity to develop hydropower plants that meet high environmental standards while ensuring water conservation.

Hydropower remains one of the most promising sustainable energy sources for Pakistan, offering clean, accessible, and reliable power essential for economic development and production. Expanding hydroelectric generation will not only reduce reliance on fossil fuels but also help Pakistan comply with international environmental regulations. In doing so, it will serve as a catalyst for economic growth and ensure a sustainable future for generations to come.