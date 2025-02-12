Pakistan-Turkiye joint military exercise Ataturk XIII kicks off in Cherat

RAWALPINDI – The opening ceremony of the two-week-long joint military exercise “Ataturk XIII” was held at the Special Operations School, Cherat.

Pakistan’s Special Services Group Units and Special Forces of Turkiye are participating in the exercise.

This is the 13th bilateral joint exercise between the armed forces of Pakistan and Turkiye in the fight against terrorism.

The commandant of the Special Operations School, Cherat, was the chief guest at the opening ceremony.

The exercises are conducted regularly between the two Countries as they aim at enhancing professional skills through joint training.

The exercise also aims to strengthen the historical military ties between the two nations, while during its course, the armed forces of both countries will benefit from each other’s experiences.

Meanwhile, the 9th Multinational Maritime Exercise Aman 2025 successfully concluded in the Northern Arabian Sea.

The exercise, which was hosted by Pakistan Navy, was attended by naval forces from around the world under the theme “United for peace,” reaffirming Pakistan’s commitment to maritime security and global cooperation.

The large-scale exercise witnessed participation from nearly 60 Countries, with their naval warships, aircraft, marines, and special operations forces contributing to the event.