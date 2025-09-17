Ever wondered why without even speaking out loud, the AI reads your mind by presenting the precise data of what you are only ‘thinking’ of when you open your phone? No the algorithm is not by mere chance when it starts happening to you on a regular basis, it is a stark reminder on how it is picking up on your brain signals.

The coded simulation, where we are all studied like human rats, has been here for way longer than we actually knew about it. It is only now that it is actually taking shape and presenting itself to us in the form of Artificial Intelligence.

So this is a firsthand case, where I drank the infected Covid water of a patient and still did not test positive for the virus, even after repeated tests. Was it a glitch in the matrix, where I programmed my mind into believing there is no such virus and I will certainly not catch it? The virus was feeding off on people’s fears and by instilling belief in them that there was no way to protect against it and that it was indeed deadly.

You see the whole purpose of launching Covid in 2019 was to test, if the simulation was actually able to control the minds of most of the population of the world. Viruses do not just appear and disappear like that, unless they are artificially made in the laboratory, of course.

In a world where AI is catching up and the matrix stronger than ever with everything digitalized in code form, there remains a flip side to it. More and more people rising to the awareness of being constantly monitored are now waking up to break free from the spell. As easy as it may appears to be programmed into the simulation, it is as easier to wake up from it. Human brain is the most powerful CPU in the universe as the Quran rightly mentions and no binary system can hack into it without our freewill.

The power of our minds has largely been underestimated and what also have been undermined are the lengths it can take you in this world, if only we accept. Pause for a moment, put your phone down, read a book, connect with nature or simply lie down under the great blue sky. Quantum mechanics for all these years kept stating, whatever you send out in the universe is what comes back at you. If reality is a simulation, then our thoughts and feelings could be the “code” that influences the simulation’s outcome.

