Doha Summit and Pakistan’s role

AT the Doha summit of Arab and Islamic countries, the participants limited themselves to expressing deep concern over the Israeli attack on Qatar and situation in Gaza.

However, Pakistan’s Prime Minister, Shehbaz Sharif, delivered a remarkably bold speech, proposing concrete measures against Israel. A key highlight of his address was the suggestion that Israel be expelled from the United Nations—an idea that international observers described as an extraordinary display of courage. Al Jazeera wrote: “The Pakistani Prime Minister presented the toughest position at the summit, which completely changed the atmosphere of the conference.”

Alongside Pakistan, Iran, Türkiye, Egypt and other Islamic nations also put forward their proposals. Iran called for a complete severance of diplomatic and trade ties with Israel as well as the formation of a joint action forum. Pakistan suggested the creation of a joint task force. Türkiye proposed an immediate ceasefire on humanitarian grounds and the establishment of an international humanitarian corridor, while Egypt emphasized diplomatic initiatives for regional peace—a position described as pragmatic.

The media had pinned considerable hopes on this summit, claiming it could pave the way for ending Israeli atrocities in Gaza and expressing optimism that a collective plan of action might emerge against Israel. On the other hand, Al-Quds Al-Arabi raised the crucial question: would the words of Islamic unity ever be translated into reality? International media also asked whether this summit would remain confined to statements or move toward tangible action. Predictably, Israeli media dismissed the event as a failed attempt at political pressure. The Jerusalem Post wrote that Shehbaz Sharif’s proposal was unrealistic, but admitted it could create a new challenge for Israel on the international stage.

The idea of an “Arab NATO” was also discussed at the summit. Some observers attached high hopes to it, while others dismissed it as fanciful. Analysts pointed out that if the Arab and Islamic world were ever to agree on a joint defence structure, it could shift the balance of power in the region. Historically, the Islamic world has rallied against Israeli aggression under the banners of the OIC and the Arab League. The Arab Peace Initiative presented in Beirut in 2002 was hailed as a major achievement, but it, too, failed to deliver results. In viewing the Doha conference with optimism, this historical backdrop cannot be ignored.

Pakistan has always played a leading role on the question of Palestine. At the United Nations, it has consistently supported the Palestinian cause. At the popular level, Pakistan’s solidarity with Palestine has always been evident. Shehbaz Sharif’s speech continued this long-standing tradition, but his passionate and forthright proposals made him stand out more prominently on the international stage this time. In particular, his suggestion to expel Israel from the United Nations played a key role in elevating Pakistan’s position.

The conference did not receive much recognition in the United States and Europe. Western media dismissed it as a symbolic gathering. However, countries like Russia and China strongly endorsed the stance of the Islamic world, highlighting that this conflict is not merely a Muslim concern but a matter of global importance. The truth is that internal divisions within the Muslim world remain a major obstacle to resolving this issue. Israel and its allies have always exploited these weaknesses. This means that as long as such divisions persist, it will be difficult for the Muslim world to achieve its objectives.

In the aftermath of the Doha conference, several questions remain unresolved: the future of trade relations with Israel, cases in the International Court of Justice, increasing diplomatic pressure on Israel over human rights violations and the use of economic boycotts as a weapon. Despite these reservations about the Palestinian question, Pakistan’s bold stance has inspired hope within the Muslim world and triggered anxiety among Israel and its allies. Of particular note is the analysis from Israeli media, acknowledging that Pakistan’s proposal to expel Israel from the international community could create serious challenges for Tel Aviv. If Pakistan’s proposal gains momentum and turns into a movement in the coming days, that would be the real outcome of the Doha conference. Otherwise, the West will conclude that the summit produced exactly the kind of results it had expected. I believe that to achieve this goal, Pakistan—together with like-minded Islamic countries—must rally support in Europe, Scandinavia, Africa and Australia. Only then will it be possible to exert real pressure on Israel and its allies.

—This writer is former advisor to the President of Pakistan, author & mass media theorist.

