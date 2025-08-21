Court bars arrest of Ducky Bhai’s wife Aroob Jatoi till August 30

LAHORE – A sessions court on Thursday restrained police from arresting YouTuber Saad Rehman, popularly known as Ducky Bhai,’s wife Aroob Jatoi until August 30 in a case related to alleged promotion of gambling through online videos.

An Additional Sessions Judge heard the case, where Aroob Jatoi appeared through her counsels Irfan Kalyat Advocate and Raja Abdul Rahman Ranjha Advocate.

During the proceedings, the court took up her plea for interim bail.

After hearing arguments, the judge granted interim bail to Aroob Jatoi and directed that she not be arrested until the next date of hearing.

The court, however, instructed her to join the investigation and cooperate with the authorities.

Furthermore, the investigating officer was directed to submit a detailed report at the next hearing.

The case pertains to allegations that the YouTuber couple, through their online content, promoted gambling-related activities.

The controversy surfaced after videos featuring the couple were circulated on social media, prompting the legal action.

The next hearing has been scheduled for August 30, when the court is expected to review the investigation report.