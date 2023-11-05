QUETTA- The deadly Congo virus has taken another life in the provincial metropolis on Sunday.

An ill-fated healthcare professional tested positive for the virus a few days back. He breathed his last on Sunday while he was being shifted to Karachi for treatment.

As per media reports, at least 41 confirmed cases have been reported this year.

During the 80s and 90s, dozens of cases were reported from Balochistan.

Virus with a high mortality rate is usually transmitted to humans through ticks on cattle and other livestock. Infected patients easily transmit the virus to healthy individuals and doctors are at greater risk due to exposure to sick people.

Infection can cause severe fever, muscle pain, vomiting, and internal bleeding.

Currently, no vaccine or specific treatment is available for this deadly viral infection.