LAHORE – Lahore Development Authority (LDA) has issued notice to Rosa Blanca, a well-known 196-kanal country club located on Raiwand Road, for non-payment of commercialization fees.

As per the LDA media cell, Rosa Blanca Country Club management has been directed to pay Rs1.41 billion outstanding dues within five days.

کمشنر و ڈی جی ایل ڈی اے کی ہدایت پر ایل ڈی اے کا نادہندگان کے خلاف شکنجہ سخت۔ رائیونڈ روڈ پر 196 کنال پر مشتمل معروف کنٹری کلب روزہ بلانکا کو نوٹس۔ کلب کمرشلایزیش فیس کی مد میں ایل ڈی اے کا ایک ارب 41 کروڑ کا نادہندہ ہے۔پانچ روز میں واجبات کی ادائیگی کرنے کی ہدایت@RandhawaAli pic.twitter.com/xiBEAJLXDP — Lahore Development Authority (@LHRDevAuthority) November 4, 2023

Despite earlier court orders, the private club management and owners have not deposited any fee. In case of non-payment of the commercialization fee, not only the private club will be sealed, purchase and sale of the property will also be banned.

In this regard, the notice issued by LDA has a clear warning that in case of non-payment, LDA reserves the right to stop commercial use of the club and file a case against the defaulters. Citizens who have booked Rosa Blanca will be responsible for their losses.

This notice has been issued by the Town Planning Department-5 of the LDA.