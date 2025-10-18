Sustainability and circular economy

Hashim Abro, Nargis Asharf Abro

WE do not inherit the Earth from our ancestors; we borrow it from our children,” is a well-known quote on environmental sustainability.

It speaks volumes about the importance of Environmental sustainability which is crucial for long-term development. It protects natural resources, mitigates climate change impacts and ensures a healthy environment for future generations. Pakistan’s environment sustainability is significantly challenged by its severe water crisis, air pollution and the impacts of climate change. The deforestation for wood fuel is visible across the country. Pakistan is highly vulnerable to extreme weather events like floods and droughts, straining its land and forests. Our agriculture is highly vulnerable to climate change-induced floods and droughts.

In Pakistan, Environmental and Social Impact Assessments ( ESISAs) are legally mandated by the Pakistan Environmental Protection Act (PEPA), 1997 and the Review of IEE/EIA Regulations, 2000 to evaluate the potential environmental and social impacts of proposed development projects, but much is required to evaluate and manage the potential future environmental and social impacts of development projects.

Community & Private Sector Initiatives. The National Resilience Plan 2025-2026 to enhance preparedness for climate-related disasters like floods and landslides, aiming to reduce losses and strengthen response mechanisms for vulnerable communities is in the offing. Pakistan is experiencing rising temperatures and decreased rainfall, intensifying the existing environmental challenges. Pakistan’s population growth has put huge pressure on all our natural resources.

High levels of PM2.5 air pollution in Pakistan cause thousands of premature deaths annually and contribute to widespread respiratory and cardiovascular diseases, particularly among vulnerable populations like children and the elderly. Major sources include vehicle emissions, industrial activities and the burning of crop residue, leading to levels often far exceeding World Health Organization (WHO) standards. Strategies to combat this issue involve strengthening air quality monitoring, implementing robust control measures and promoting public-private partnerships for effective policy enforcement.

Ineffective public funding, poor land tenure security, unsustainable land management practices and weak governance at decentralized levels exacerbate environmental problems. Time has come to take these practical steps without any delay for our environmental sustainability. First of all, we must promote improved yields, reduce labor and enhance food security through conservation agriculture techniques. Second, we must focus on tree planting and managing forest reserves to combat deforestation. Third, we must focus on a just energy transition to achieve net-zero emissions. Fourth, we must adopt new and renewable energy, develop smart grid and energy storage systems and promote Circular Economy Principles to integrate economic growth with ecological integrity. Fifth, we must actively collaborate on international frameworks like Reducing Emission from Deforestation and Forest

Degeneration to address climate change and promote sustainable land management. Sixth, we must develop databases and reports on best available techniques for industries, focusing on areas like wastewater management, corrosion and energy. Seventh, we must develop chemical management in collaboration with the UNEP to improve chemical management in industries and raise awareness of cleaner production approaches. Eighth, we must launch community-based projects by reviving skills and fostering community involvement in conservation.

Above all, to achieve improved wellbeing and a sustainable environment for everyone, Pakistan should limit climate change’s impacts by implementing a multi-pronged approach that includes transitioning to renewables and investing in quality education and quality road, highways and motorways infrastructure to adapt to the inevitable changes.

—Hashim Abro is a contributing columnist, while Nargis Ashraf Abro is an educator and environmental activist based in Islamabad.