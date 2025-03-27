Quds Day amid Gaza genocide

BEFORE Israel resumed its genocide on the innocent people of Gaza on March 17, 2025, President Donald Trump repeatedly warned Palestinians about the horrors of this one-sided war.

On March 6, 2025, President Donald Trump issued a final warning to Palestinians to release the hostages being held in Gaza.

Otherwise, “I am sending Israel everything it needs to finish the job, not a single Hamas member will be safe if you don’t do as I say.”

The warning was in a context of vacating the Gaza Strip for handing over to Israel.

It was not aimed for Hamas but Gaza dwellers who refused to obey the command of President Trump.

On March 18, 2025, Israel killed over 400 innocent Palestinians (mostly children) in Gaza, while attacking the hospitals, temporary camps and open spaces.

Indeed, President Trump asked Israel to break the ceasefire and cause havoc in Gaza.

In a video message, Trump said, “Residents of Gaza, this is a final warning; if all the Israeli hostages are not released and Hamas is not eliminated from Gaza, Israel will act with forces you have never known before.

Truly Israel used the worst sort of destructive weapons against innocent Gaza people.

Trump Administration provided all war munitions to Israel for the genocide of Palestinians.

Trump clearly indicated the US and Zionist’s designs that, either go to other places like Egypt and Jordan or else, face the alternative in the form of “complete destruction and devastation.”

Israeli Prime Minister and Defence Minister, Katz clearly announced annexation of Gaza into the State of Israel through a gradual process; ‘annexation after expanding ground offensive in Gaza’.

In the garb of captives, Israel is seizing territory of Gaza as demanded by Trump, after his meeting with Prime Minister Netanyahu on February 4, 2025.

Trump’s strategy included complete expulsion of Gaza people from their motherland and handing over the possession of this land to Israel on a long-term basis.

Trump believes that such an act will bring peace to the entire Middle East on a long-term basis.

He handed over Golan Heights, a Syrian territory to Israel during his earlier term and also shifted the US Embassy in East Jerusalem, declaring it as the new capital of Israel.

The Israeli Defence Minister gave an outline plan after ceasefire violation; ‘Israeli forces would “intensify” the military campaign, using both military and civilian pressure for evacuation of the Gaza population to the south and implement the plan given by Trump (migration plan for Gazans).

Indeed, the restart of Palestinian genocide is part of wider Israeli plan to take over the complete Gaza in first phase and West Bank in the second phase.

The former US Administration provided full financial and weapon support for converting Gaza into rubbles and the new US Administration is reinforcing the implementation of the Israeli plan in phase.

It is very unfortunate that the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) has not acted in accordance with its mandate over the Israeli aggression and killing of Palestinians both in Gaza and West Bank.

By March 27, 2025, the number of Palestinians’ deaths had risen to almost 51000 with over 161000 wounded in Gaza and West Bank.

Besides, there are thousands who are still missing and buried under debris of destroyed buildings since entire Gaza and some parts of the West Bank have been ruined since October 7, 2023.

The United States repeatedly vetoed the UNSC resolution, demanding stoppage of Israeli attack on Gaza.

Indeed, the one-sided Israeli aggression and attacks on Palestinians is a blatant violation of human rights and an open act of terrorism, UNSC could have stopped by now.

Unfortunately, the entire western world has supported Israeli aggression and terrorism at all levels; militarily, politically, financially and morally.

This unjustified support of western world speaks of the western moral and political values and western standards of human rights.

Indeed, more than Israel, this one side war has exposed the West: European and North American continents.

Unfortunately, since the end of World War-II, these states and their unions have been lecturing the world on human rights, human values and humanity.

Whereas, the United States has fully backed the Israeli aggression and terrorism, the other four members of the UNSC remained insensitive over the massive killings and genocide of the Palestinians at the hand of Israel.

Their silence and callousness can be clearly attributed as a support for Israeli acts of Palestinian genocide.

The Muslim world has failed to effectively secure Palestinian rights and sovereignty.

Unfortunately, ruling elites have not learned from the fates of Iraq, Libya, Syria, and Yemen.

They overlook the possibility that a similar destiny may await them.

Backed by the U.S.and the West, Israel is advancing its vision of a Greater Israel in the Greater Middle East—a Zionist ambition unfolding through a phased strategy that seeks to place neighboring Arab states under its dominance.

The United Nations and major world powers have also failed to act against this one-sided war and the genocide of Palestinians.

As International Quds Day 2025 is observed, fears of Gaza’s total annihilation grow, with over two million residents facing destruction.

At this pace, Gaza could be fully annexed by Israel within months, just as other Palestinian territories have been in the past.

— The writer is Professor of Politics and IR at International Islamic University, Islamabad.([email protected])