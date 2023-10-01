With the withdrawal of monsoon, hot and dry weather prevailed across Sindh and dry in northern parts of the country on Sunday.

The port city experienced extremely hot weather with the mercury reaching 41 degrees Celsius mark.

The prevailing conditions made Karachi the hottest place not just in Sindh but across Pakistan.

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast mainly hot and dry for Karachi, Hyderabad and most parts of the province during the next couple of days.

According to the synoptic situation, continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country.

Under the influence of these conditions, mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most districts of of the province on Sunday evening/night and the following two days,

In Karachi, maximum temperature is likely to remain in the range of 41-43 C on Monday and Tuesday.

In Hyderabad, maximum temperature is likely to remain in the range of 36-38 C on Monday and 37-39 on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, hot and dry weather prevailed across Sindh during the last 24 hours.

Karachi remained the hottest place in the country where mercury rose as high as 41 C/

Relative humidity in the port city was recorded at 51 per cent in the morning.

In Hyderabad, the maximum temperature was recorded at 36 C.

Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 66 per cent.